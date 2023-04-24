Netherlands ambassador expresses support to Armenians in the words of great poet Hovhannes Tumanyan (VIDEO)

On behalf of the Dutch people, the ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia, Nicholas Schermers, expresses his support to the Armenian people on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
In his respective video message from the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the Dutch diplomat said as follows—and in Armenian: "Today, on April 24, Armenians all over the world commemorate the innocent victims of the Great Armenian Genocide. The people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands pay tribute to the memory of the martyrs and express their support to the Armenian people."
Schermers concluded his message by reciting a passage from the poem, entitled With My Homeland, by the great Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan.