Colorado declares April 24, 2023 as Armenian Genocide remembrance day

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed April 24, 2023 as Colorado Day for the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. The respective proclamation reads as follows:

“Whereas, April 24, 2023 marks the day when the Armenian Community of Colorado and Armenians across the world commemorate the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide;

“and whereas, Colorado has long memorialized the Armenian Genocide, including through the Colorado State Capitol Armenian Memorial Garden and the Khachkar [(i.e., Armenian cross-stone)] Memorial in Memory to the Victims of All Crimes Against Humanity;

“and whereas, the teaching of genocide is a required standard for high school graduation in Colorado; and whereas, as Armenians commemorate the genocide, we remain concerned by attempts to repeat the Armenian Genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh;

“and, whereas, ‘never again’ should mean ‘never again’ anywhere and everywhere across the world; therefore, I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, do hereby proclaim April 24, 2023, as Colorado Day for the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.”