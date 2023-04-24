News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 24
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Colorado declares April 24, 2023 as Armenian Genocide remembrance day
Colorado declares April 24, 2023 as Armenian Genocide remembrance day
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed April 24, 2023 as Colorado Day for the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. The respective proclamation reads as follows:

“Whereas, April 24, 2023 marks the day when the Armenian Community of Colorado and Armenians across the world commemorate the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide;

“and whereas, Colorado has long memorialized the Armenian Genocide, including through the Colorado State Capitol Armenian Memorial Garden and the Khachkar [(i.e., Armenian cross-stone)] Memorial in Memory to the Victims of All Crimes Against Humanity;

“and whereas, the teaching of genocide is a required standard for high school graduation in Colorado; and whereas, as Armenians commemorate the genocide, we remain concerned by attempts to repeat the Armenian Genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh;

“and, whereas, ‘never again’ should mean ‘never again’ anywhere and everywhere across the world; therefore, I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, do hereby proclaim April 24, 2023, as Colorado Day for the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Levon Aronian: Message of remembering and demanding must be directed towards ourselves
or me personally, it’s a day of reflection, when i think about what i have accomplished as a representative of our nation...
 Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Istanbul
Hasan Cemal, who is nominated as an MP candidate by the Green Left Party, delivered an address…
 Russia ambassador, embassy military attaché lay flowers at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Sergey Kopyrkin and Igor Shcherbakov…
 Greece president: We honor Armenian Genocide victims’ memory
Sakellaropoulou stated in connection with the 108th anniversary of this tragedy…
 Armenian Genocide victims honored at PACE chamber courtyard (PHOTOS)
Genocides have no justification, no oblivion...
 Artsakh MFA: Armenian people are again facing threat of new Genocide
The ministry issued a statement on the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos