PACE pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims with minute of silence (VIDEO)

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) paid tribute to the memory of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide by observing a minute of silence. Vladimir Vardanyan, an MP of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook.
During the PACE plenary session on Monday, Vardanyan stressed that today is April 24, the day of commemoration of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
All over the world, we honor the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide that took place in 1915-1923, the Armenian lawmaker said during the session, and asked those in attendance to observe a minute of silence to honor the victims of this international crime.