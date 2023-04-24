News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 24
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
PACE pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims with minute of silence (VIDEO)
PACE pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims with minute of silence (VIDEO)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) paid tribute to the memory of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide by observing a minute of silence. Vladimir Vardanyan, an MP of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook.

During the PACE plenary session on Monday, Vardanyan stressed that today is April 24, the day of commemoration of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

All over the world, we honor the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide that took place in 1915-1923, the Armenian lawmaker said during the session, and asked those in attendance to observe a minute of silence to honor the victims of this international crime.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France commemorates 108th Anniversary of 1915 Armenian Genocide: Macron
It is also a testament to France's strong and lasting support for Armenia...
 Trudeau on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day: Canada will continue to promote peace and justice
The Canadian Prime Minister released a statement…
 Greece PM on Armenian Genocide: We are against any act that incites discrimination, violence against humanity
Mitsotakis issued a message on the 108th anniversary of the Genocide…
 European People's Party on Armenian Genocide: We urge Turkey to acknowledge reality of past
The largest European party stated Monday, on the 108th anniversary of this tragedy…
 Levon Aronian: Message of remembering and demanding must be directed towards ourselves
The former leader of the Armenian men’s national chess team who now represents the USA noted on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide…
 Biden: We renew our pledge to never forget Armenian Genocide
The US President issued a statement on Armenian Genocide remembrance day…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos