Valérie Boyer: Turkey has started a new war of aggression in Armenia and Artsakh

While on an official visit to Taiwan, I would like to pay tribute to all Armenians who are commemorating the victims of the Genocide on April 24. Valérie Boyer, a member of the French Senate, wrote this in her microblog on Twitter.

"I remember my visits to Armenia and Artsakh, especially in April 2021, when I wanted to share the pain of families.

Make no mistake, in Armenia and Artsakh we are indeed facing a new war of invasion at the gates of Europe, started by Turkey. Always the same barbarities, always the same crimes, and always the same passivity on the part of Western democracy," Valérie Boyer wrote.