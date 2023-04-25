News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
US Congress members re-introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act to House of Representatives
US Congress members re-introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act to House of Representatives
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US House of Representatives members Anna Eshoo (D-CA), David Valadao (R-CA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) on Monday re-introduced the Armenian Genocide Education Act, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

The aforesaid act is a bipartisan measure which would allocate $10 million over five years to help educate American students about Ottoman Turkey’s 1915-1923 Genocide of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriac, Arameans, and Maronite Christians.

“By ensuring students have access to the resources necessary to understand why and how the Armenian Genocide occurred, the Armenian Genocide Education Act preserves the legacies of the victims, combats genocide denial, and ensures that future generations learn the lessons of this dark chapter of history,” said Rep. Eshoo, who is the lead author of the measure. “This legislation honors the memories of my ancestors and all those who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Empire.”

Representatives Eshoo, Valadao, Lieu, and Bilirakis were joined by 38 of their House colleagues as original cosponsors of the Armenian Genocide Education Act,

The Armenian Genocide Education Act was introduced on April 24th, the international day of Armenian Genocide commemoration. Building upon the 2019 passage of H.Res.296 and S.Res.150—which specifically rejected any official U.S. association with Armenian Genocide denial—the Armenian Genocide Education Act seeks to counter discourse and propaganda that claims that Ottoman Turkey’s systematic and deliberate state-sponsored mass murder, national dispossession, cultural erasure, and exile of millions of Christians between 1915 and 1923 did not take place. A similar measure was introduced in the last session of Congress.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
American Armenians march, with huge Karabakh flag, to Turkey embassy in Washington
Commemorating the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide…
 Kamala Harris on Armenian Genocide: Let us never forget, let us rededicate ourselves to speaking out against hate
The US Vice President commemorated the victims of this tragedy on its 108th anniversary…
 The struggle for international recognition of this horrific crime continues. President of Cyprus
President of the Republic of Cyprus, made a post on his Twitter account dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide...
 Valérie Boyer: Turkey has started a new war of aggression in Armenia and Artsakh
Always the same barbarities, always the same crimes, and always the same passivity on the part of Western democracy...
 The Second President of Armenia visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex with his wife and son
Paid tribute to the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide...
 France commemorates 108th Anniversary of 1915 Armenian Genocide: Macron
It is also a testament to France's strong and lasting support for Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos