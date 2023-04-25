Israel ambassador expresses solidarity with Armenian people

Israeli ambassador to Armenia Joel Lion has expressed his solidarity with the Armenian people on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
“On this day, reflecting on the atrocities that the Armenian People endured in the last century, as the Israeli Ambassador to Armenia, as a Jew, I wish to assure you that I feel your pain and understand your sufferings. May the memory of the victims be blessed,” the Israeli diplomat tweeted on Monday.
To note, Israel has not officially recognized the Armenian Genocide.