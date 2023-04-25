News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
USD
386.24
EUR
425.64
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.24
EUR
425.64
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Israel ambassador expresses solidarity with Armenian people
Israel ambassador expresses solidarity with Armenian people
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Israeli ambassador to Armenia Joel Lion has expressed his solidarity with the Armenian people on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“On this day, reflecting on the atrocities that the Armenian People endured in the last century, as the Israeli Ambassador to Armenia, as a Jew, I wish to assure you that I feel your pain and understand your sufferings. May the memory of the victims be blessed,” the Israeli diplomat tweeted on Monday.

To note, Israel has not officially recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pelosi: Last year our delegation had solemn honor to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial
“Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day honors the 1.5 million Armenians killed 108 years ago,” the former speaker of the US House of Representatives noted…
 Armenia flag hoisted over Italy’s Reggio Calabria city hall
On the occasion of the 1915 Armenian Genocide commemoration day…
 US Congress members re-introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act to House of Representatives
This act is a bipartisan measure which would allocate $10 million over five years to help educate American students about Ottoman Turkey’s 1915-1923 Genocide of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriac, Arameans, and Maronite Christians…
 American Armenians march, with huge Karabakh flag, to Turkey embassy in Washington
Commemorating the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide…
 Kamala Harris on Armenian Genocide: Let us never forget, let us rededicate ourselves to speaking out against hate
The US Vice President commemorated the victims of this tragedy on its 108th anniversary…
 The struggle for international recognition of this horrific crime continues. President of Cyprus
President of the Republic of Cyprus, made a post on his Twitter account dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos