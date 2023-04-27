Zakharova: Important that Armenia contributes to search for mutually acceptable solutions

We consider it fundamentally important that Yerevan contributes to the search for mutually acceptable solutions. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, stated this at Thursday’s ministry press briefing, commenting on the installation of an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, on the only road connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh.
"Russia has clearly expressed its position in the statement of the foreign ministry on April 24 of this year. Currently, both through the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the spot and at the political level, the necessary efforts are being made to settle the situation around the Lachin corridor and to return to the tripartite agreements of November 9, 2020," Zakharova added.