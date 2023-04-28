3rd Penderecki Contemporary Classics' Festival kicks off in Yerevan

The Third Penderecki Contemporary Classics' Festival, which this year is dedicated to the 90th birth anniversary of famous Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki, has started in Yerevan, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan and Elzbieta Penderecka, the composer's widow, were in attendance at the opening concert of this event.
During the evening, renowned Hungarian flutist Noemi Gyori performed with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.
The mission of the Penderecki Contemporary Classics' Festival is to introduce Armenian music lovers to world modern classical music, to introduce them to today's composers, as well as to keep alive the name of Krzysztof Penderecki.
Hungarian flutist Noemi Gyori performed in Armenia for the second time.
In the coming days, three more chamber and symphonic concerts will be held within the framework of the Third Penderecki Contemporary Classics' Festival.