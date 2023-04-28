Putin signed the law on amendments to CSTO charter on cooperation on biosecurity

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on amendments to the CSTO charter, according to which members of organizations cooperate, including in the sphere of biological security.

The corresponding document was published on the official portal of legal information.

"The fourth protocol stipulates that the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) cooperate in the area of biological security, among other things. In addition, it establishes the possibility of early termination of the CSTO Secretary General by decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council," says an explanatory note to the document.

The law provides for the ratification of the fourth protocol on amendments to the charter of the CSTO of October 7, 2002, signed on August 26, 2022.