Mirzoyan-Blinken meeting discusses process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday met in the US capital, Washington D.C., Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Matters related to stability and security in Armenia’s region, as well as the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

Reference was made also to the humanitarian situation created as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.
