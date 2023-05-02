News
Patel: We believe that peace is possible between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I certainly am not going to be one to get ahead of the process. But since you’ve given me the opportunity, what I do want to say is that the US is pleased to be hosting Foreign Minister Mirzoyan of Armenia and Foreign Minister Bayramov of Azerbaijan to facilitate negotiations this week as they work together to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, stated this during Monday’s department press briefing

“[US] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken was honored to welcome the foreign ministers at a dinner yesterday and attend the opening plenary session this morning at the George P. Shultz National Affairs Foreign Affairs Training Center. (…). The Secretary believes that direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a lasting peace. This is something that he’s been deeply engaged on. It’s something that Senior Coordinator Bono has been deeply engaged on as well. And it’s something that we will continue to pay close attention to.

“And we—look, we believe that there is a—that peace is possible between these two countries, and we are glad to be welcoming them.

“We believe that peace is possible between these two countries. We think that direct dialogue through diplomacy is key here. (…) this is something that the Secretary has been deeply engaged on; he’s had the opportunity to convene trilateral meetings as well as speak to the foreign ministers and leaders of these two countries. And we will continue to be engaged on this issue,” Patel added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
