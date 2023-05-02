News
Armenia can submit counterarguments to UN court regarding Azerbaijan lawsuit until August 21
Armenia can submit counterarguments to UN court regarding Azerbaijan lawsuit until August 21
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia can submit counterarguments to the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Azerbaijan's lawsuit until August 21. This is noted in the official statement of the ICJ.

On April 21, Azerbaijan submitted preliminary objections to the case. After that, according to the statute of the ICJ, the examination of the merits of the case was stopped until the moment when Armenia submits its counterarguments regarding Azerbaijan's objections. After that, the ICJ shall first examine the arguments of the parties, and then proceed with hearing the merits of the lawsuit.

This phase can last up to four months; that is to say, Armenia needs to submit its counterarguments on Azerbaijan's objections by August 21.

On February 22, the UN International Court of Justice had granted Armenia's request for a temporary measure and obligated Azerbaijan to ensure the uninterrupted movement of people, transport, and cargo in both directions through the Lachin corridor until the final decision on the lawsuit Armenia v. Azerbaijan. The latter, however, does not implement the aforesaid obligation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
