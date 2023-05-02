News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 02
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Tatoyan Foundation: Azerbaijanis are laying mines, committing thefts in Armenia territory
Tatoyan Foundation: Azerbaijanis are laying mines, committing thefts in Armenia territory
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Tatoyan Foundation carried out fact-finding work in Nerkin Hand, Srashen, and Chakaten villages of Kapan city and on the Kapan-Chakaten motorway of Armenia’s Syunik Province. This is noted in a statement released by the Tatoyan Foundation.

The new evidence obtained confirms that the Azerbaijani servicemen continue the illegal fortification work, and have disrupted people's safety and normal life.

According to Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, the Azerbaijanis are shooting from positions near the village, thereby trying to intimidate people.

"People have been deprived of the opportunity to use the land, arable land, pastures owned by them," Tatoyan emphasized.

He added that the Azerbaijanis are laying mines the parts of Armenia's sovereign territory near their combat positions, as well as commit thefts, including stealing cattle.

Also, the Tatoyan Foundation posted the respective video above.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ruling force MP: Everything will be done to reach agreement with Azerbaijan
The negotiations cover the entire spectrum of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations…
 Arman Yeghoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting planned in Moscow also
The MP of the Armenian ruling force added, however, that this does not prevent the fact that the FMs’ meeting is currently taking place in the US…
 ‘Zangezur corridor’ is part of Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan official says
Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev stated this during his speech at the international conference...
 The Mirzoyan-Blinken-Bayramov meeting ended in Washington
The humanitarian situation was touched upon as a result of Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor...
 Mirzoyan-Blinken meeting starts
In Washington D.C…
 Armenia’s Mirzoyan to meet with US Secretary of State
Then Blinken's meeting with the Azerbaijan foreign minister will take place...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos