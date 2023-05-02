Tatoyan Foundation: Azerbaijanis are laying mines, committing thefts in Armenia territory

The Tatoyan Foundation carried out fact-finding work in Nerkin Hand, Srashen, and Chakaten villages of Kapan city and on the Kapan-Chakaten motorway of Armenia’s Syunik Province. This is noted in a statement released by the Tatoyan Foundation.

The new evidence obtained confirms that the Azerbaijani servicemen continue the illegal fortification work, and have disrupted people's safety and normal life.

According to Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, the Azerbaijanis are shooting from positions near the village, thereby trying to intimidate people.

"People have been deprived of the opportunity to use the land, arable land, pastures owned by them," Tatoyan emphasized.

He added that the Azerbaijanis are laying mines the parts of Armenia's sovereign territory near their combat positions, as well as commit thefts, including stealing cattle.

Also, the Tatoyan Foundation posted the respective video above.