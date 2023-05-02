News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
In Artsakh, significantly lower revenues were entered into the state budget. State Revenue Committee
In Artsakh, significantly lower revenues were entered into the state budget. State Revenue Committee
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

Since December 12, 2022, due to the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh caused by Azerbaijan, the usual business activities related to raw materials, import and export of products, infrastructure failures, and a number of other issues continue to be disrupted, which in turn had its negative impact on the indicator of January-April of 2023 budget income collecting. State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh reports. 

In particular, according to the preliminary data, in January-April of 2023  9,462.7 million drams of tax revenues and duties were entered into State Revenue Committee of the Artsakh Republic, which was 72.8 percent to the planned 13,000 million drams or less by 3,537.3 million drams.

Compared to the same period of last year, the collected revenues were underperformed by 23.9 percent or 2,978.9 million drams were collected less.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ movement pitches tents on Stepanakert-Shushi motorway
And announced a termless protest…
 Yeghoyan: If there is ‘sour’ word about Russia, should we vote with abstention if Russian peacekeepers are in Karabakh?
The Armenian ruling force MP reflected on the fact that Armenia has voted in favor of a UN resolution that notes Russian aggression against Ukraine…
 Ruling power lawmaker: Armenia does everything for Azerbaijan-Karabakh dialogue to take place
That is, Stepanakert act as a subject in the negotiations…
 Armenia ruling force MP: Everything will be done to reach agreement with Azerbaijan
The negotiations cover the entire spectrum of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations…
 Arman Yeghoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting planned in Moscow also
The MP of the Armenian ruling force added, however, that this does not prevent the fact that the FMs’ meeting is currently taking place in the US…
 Armenia can submit counterarguments to UN court regarding Azerbaijan lawsuit until August 21
As per the official statement of the International Court of Justice…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos