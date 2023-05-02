In Artsakh, significantly lower revenues were entered into the state budget. State Revenue Committee

Since December 12, 2022, due to the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh caused by Azerbaijan, the usual business activities related to raw materials, import and export of products, infrastructure failures, and a number of other issues continue to be disrupted, which in turn had its negative impact on the indicator of January-April of 2023 budget income collecting. State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh reports.

In particular, according to the preliminary data, in January-April of 2023 9,462.7 million drams of tax revenues and duties were entered into State Revenue Committee of the Artsakh Republic, which was 72.8 percent to the planned 13,000 million drams or less by 3,537.3 million drams.

Compared to the same period of last year, the collected revenues were underperformed by 23.9 percent or 2,978.9 million drams were collected less.





