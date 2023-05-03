News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Show news feed
Senator Menendez criticizes USAID chief for late response to crisis facing people of Nagorno-Karabakh
Senator Menendez criticizes USAID chief for late response to crisis facing people of Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power has established a two-year pattern of dodging straightforward Congressional inquiries regarding the lack of USAID programs in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), a trend that was on display during her most recent appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

Asked straightforward questions about the status of US aid for Artsakh by the panel’s Chairman, Bob Menendez, Power again deferred, refusing to answer his question or even meaningfully address the Senator’s broader point, by saying “I don’t have that figure off the top of my head.”

Power took credit for conducting “two assessment missions to the region,” failing to note that these were only conducted belatedly as a result of a Congressional mandate spearheaded by Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA). Asked to provide the Foreign Relations Committee with these assessments, Power agreed.

In his opening remarks at the April 26th Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Chairman Menendez complained that at times USAID’s response to crises is “slower than molasses,” noting, “Case in point: The humanitarian crisis for Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is only getting worse. Where are we? Why aren’t we airlifting humanitarian supplies to those Armenians facing blockade? We need to respond to events quickly, and we also need to address root causes.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia MFA spox refrains from commenting on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington
The negotiations are not taking place with the participation of Russia, but with the participation of other countries, Zakharova told reporters…
 Khandanyan says which topics are on Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiating table
The Armenian ruling force MP noted that there are legal wordings that still need to be clarified…
 In Artsakh, significantly lower revenues were entered into the state budget. State Revenue Committee
Compared to the same period of last year, the collected revenues were underperformed by 23.9 percent...
 ‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ movement pitches tents on Stepanakert-Shushi motorway
And announced a termless protest…
 Yeghoyan: If there is ‘sour’ word about Russia, should we vote with abstention if Russian peacekeepers are in Karabakh?
The Armenian ruling force MP reflected on the fact that Armenia has voted in favor of a UN resolution that notes Russian aggression against Ukraine…
 Ruling power lawmaker: Armenia does everything for Azerbaijan-Karabakh dialogue to take place
That is, Stepanakert act as a subject in the negotiations…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos