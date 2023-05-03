News
European Commissioner for Energy: Azerbaijan is pan-European natural gas supplier
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Economics

Azerbaijan is a pan-European natural gas supplier. The European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, on Tuesday noted this on Twitter.

“Today, I hosted the EU-Azerbaijan Energy Dialogue with [Azerbaijani] minister Parviz Shahbazov to discuss further our strategic partnership. Azerbaijan is a pan-European [natural] gas supplier. But our cooperation goes further than [natural] gas, with massive potential in renewable energy,” Simson wrote

She added that Europe came out of this winter with natural gas storages half full, more stable natural gas prices, and a positive outlook for next winter.

“We achieved this thanks to actions of EU citizens & our reliable partners like Azerbaijan. We are both very committed to deliver on our Strategic Partnership,” added the European Commissioner for Energy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
