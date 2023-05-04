News
Armenia official: Satellite images can be useful to us in military sector as well
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations


In a briefing with reporters after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government, Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan spoke about the process of launching Armenia’s first satellite.

"The task consists of two parts: we have a control center and a receiving station. The control center is fully equipped, and we are waiting for the import of some equipment in connection with the receiving station; the process is in progress. In the near future we expect to receive the final equipment and be able to do the opening of the receiving station and the control center. I don't want to note a specific day right now, but we hope that it will be finished sometime this quarter [of the year]. We are using this time for the training of specialists, which is actively going on, quite successfully; I rate [it] positively," said the high-tech minister.

As for the information received from the satellite, he said that the satellite images should be viewed as a source of information that can be useful to Armenia in the military sector as well.

As for the launch of Armenia’s second satellite, according to Khachatryan, the respective process in the preliminary phase.

"We are still studying the market, evaluating our capacity, evaluating the proposals. I don't think we will have a second one by 2023; but in any case, work is being done, we are looking at all options. Of course, starting [satellite] manufacture in Armenia right away is not realistic. But if we can make even a small part of the second or third satellite in Armenia, I believe it will also be a good achievement," Khachatyan said.
