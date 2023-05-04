News
Ardshinbank warns about the facts of fraud
Ardshinbank warns about the facts of fraud
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society, Incidents

The press service of Ardshinbank issued an official statement to customers, in which they warned about the increasing facts of fraud with fake bank pages on the Internet. The statement, in particular, says:

“Recently, cases of financial fraud have become more frequent, when on the Internet through fake pages on behalf of Ardshinbank and its employees, using the Bank's logo and its colors, it is proposed to invest and make a profit. Ardshinbank has nothing to do with these proposals. We care about your safety, we urge you to remain vigilant and follow the financial security rules listed below:

Do not register on dubious sites and platforms

Do not fill out any forms on such platforms

Do not provide personal, bank details.

Please follow only the materials published on our official platforms,” the press service said in a statement.

The official pages of Ardshinbank are:

https://www.facebook.com/ardshinbank

https://www.instagram.com/ardshinbank_/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ardshinbank-cjsc/

https://web.telegram.org/k/#@ardshinbank

Ardshinbank’s operations are regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.
