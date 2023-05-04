Ardshinbank warns about the facts of fraud

The press service of Ardshinbank issued an official statement to customers, in which they warned about the increasing facts of fraud with fake bank pages on the Internet. The statement, in particular, says:
“Recently, cases of financial fraud have become more frequent, when on the Internet through fake pages on behalf of Ardshinbank and its employees, using the Bank's logo and its colors, it is proposed to invest and make a profit. Ardshinbank has nothing to do with these proposals. We care about your safety, we urge you to remain vigilant and follow the financial security rules listed below:
Do not register on dubious sites and platforms
Do not fill out any forms on such platforms
Do not provide personal, bank details.
Please follow only the materials published on our official platforms,” the press service said in a statement.
The official pages of Ardshinbank are:
https://www.facebook.com/ardshinbank
https://www.instagram.com/ardshinbank_/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ardshinbank-cjsc/
https://web.telegram.org/k/#@ardshinbank
Ardshinbank’s operations are regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.