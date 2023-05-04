News
Pashinyan meets with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament Markéta Pekarová Adamová. The official website of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia reports. 

The interlocutors emphasized the steps aimed at the further development and expansion of cooperation between the parliamentarians of the two countries, as well as aimed at cooperation in international structures. Markéta Pekarová Adamová informed that she plans to visit Armenia in the near future accompanied by the MPs of the bilateral friendship group.

Prime Minister Pashinyan welcomed the initiative and added that Armenia is interested in expanding ties with the Czech Republic in various directions.

At the meeting, reference was made to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh resulted by the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the activities of the European Union's civilian mission in Armenia and other topics.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
