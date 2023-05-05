News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 06
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
425.83
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Armenia and US ambassadors discuss Artsakh in Moscow
Armenia and US ambassadors discuss Artsakh in Moscow
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

On May 5, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan met with newly appointed US Ambassador to Russia Lynne M. Tracy.

During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the establishment of stability in the South Caucasus, relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the settlement of the Artsakh conflict, emphasizing the unconditional implementation of the provisions of the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020. Press Service of the Armenian Embassy in Russia told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The ambassadors stressed the importance of the trilateral talks held in the United States from May 1 to 4.

The Armenian Ambassador drew his colleague's attention to the situation created in the region as a result of Azerbaijan's aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, as well as to the crisis situation in Artsakh, emphasizing that the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor grossly violates paragraph 6 of the Tripartite Statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: We are ready to move forward with Russian version whenever it is put on negotiating table
“But to what extent does the Russian Federation pursue this option?" Pashinyan asked…
 VOA: Impossible to achieve lasting peace without settlement of Karabakh status issue, says James Warlick
The former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group considers reaching a final agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan unrealistic at this phase…
 "Old and new refugees of Azerbaijani aggression: past, present, future" forum participants adopt declaration
The participants of the forum "Old and new refugees of Azerbaijani aggression…
 Adam Schiff submits to US Congress draft resolution recognizing Karabakh independence
"We should also be working to support a war crimes investigation,” the congressman told NEWS.am…
 Parliament vice-speaker: Armenia stated that Karabakh’s right to self-determination is limited by Azerbaijan’s wish
By accepting the Madrid Principles, Armenia has, in fact, declared that…
 Armenia PM on Karabakh legislature factions: Not ruled out that they misunderstood this time as well
I carefully follow the opinions of the National Assembly of Artsakh, I value them, I treat them with respect, but what I said is something else…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos