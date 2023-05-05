Armenia and US ambassadors discuss Artsakh in Moscow

On May 5, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan met with newly appointed US Ambassador to Russia Lynne M. Tracy.
During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the establishment of stability in the South Caucasus, relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the settlement of the Artsakh conflict, emphasizing the unconditional implementation of the provisions of the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020. Press Service of the Armenian Embassy in Russia told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The ambassadors stressed the importance of the trilateral talks held in the United States from May 1 to 4.
The Armenian Ambassador drew his colleague's attention to the situation created in the region as a result of Azerbaijan's aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, as well as to the crisis situation in Artsakh, emphasizing that the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor grossly violates paragraph 6 of the Tripartite Statement.