Mnatsakan Safaryan: There will be Armenia-Azerbaijan talks on May 19 at FMs’ level
Mnatsakan Safaryan: There will be Armenia-Azerbaijan talks on May 19 at FMs’ level
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the negotiations with the Azerbaijani president planned in Brussels on Sunday; and on May 19, negotiations at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries are also planned. Armenian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mnatsakan Safaryan told this to MediaHub.am, adding that the text of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan was on the negotiating table.

When asked what phase these negotiations are at, the deputy FM said: "You are aware of the statements that were made after the round of negotiations in Washington [last week]. I can't say anything new other than the statements released by the [Armenian] Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Commenting on Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu's statement that the monument in Yerevan dedicated to Operation Nemesis should be removed, the Armenian deputy FM noted that the Armenian foreign ministry will present its approaches in this regard.

"You know the prime minister's statement in the National Assembly regarding this. The statue was installed by the decision of the local self-government, and new developments should be followed," he said.

And to the question whether this matter will have an impact on the negotiations aimed at the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, Safaryan responded that at this phase this matter was in the process of development, so it is more appropriate for the corresponding Armenian deputy minister to answer that question.
