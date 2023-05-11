Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire at Sotk sector between 11am and 1pm

In the period between 11am and 1pm Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire with Armenia in the Sotk sector at regular intervals.
As of 1pm, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The MOD will report on any changes to the situation.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.
The Armenian side has four wounded.
As of 10am, the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased considerably.