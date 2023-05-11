Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan used mortar in Sotk direction at around 5:10pm

At around 5:10pm Thursday, the Azerbaijani armed forces’ units violated the ceasefire—by using a mortar—in the direction of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
The Armenian side has no casualties, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As of 5:40pm, the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan frontline is relatively stable.
The MOD will issue a statement if the situation changes.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.
The Armenian side has four wounded.
As of 10am, the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased considerably.