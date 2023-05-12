News
Siranush Sahakyan: About 6,000 Azerbaijan special forces stationed on Armenia-Karabakh border
Siranush Sahakyan: About 6,000 Azerbaijan special forces stationed on Armenia-Karabakh border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


About 6,000 Azerbaijani special forces are stationed in the border areas of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report prepared jointly with Arman Tatoyan, the former ombudsman of Armenia.

"The Commando unit [of Azerbaijan] is stationed in Hadrut and Karvachar. At the moment there are five units, but the location of three of them is kept secret. In the interviews of their leadership staff, the fight against the irregular military units operating in the territory of Azerbaijan was recorded as a goal, under which they mean the Artsakh Defense Army," Sahakyan noted.

The human rights advocate said she is sure that the task of these Azerbaijani special forces is to destroy the military units of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
