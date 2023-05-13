News
Borrell: EU should accelerate ammunition supply to Ukraine
Borrell: EU should accelerate ammunition supply to Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Union should speed up the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, as the country's troops need 1,000 artillery shells daily in Bakhmut [Raion] alone, EU High Representative of the Union of Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell said on Saturday, Reuters reports.

According to Borrell, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told his EU counterparts at a meeting in Stockholm that Kyiv needed more support to defend against the Russian invasion.

Around the town of Bakhmut, east of the battlefield, "Ukraine needs about 1,000 shells of artillery per day," Burrell told reporters after the meeting.

Back in March, EU ministers approved a plan worth at least €2 billion to supply Ukraine with one million artillery rounds and missiles over 12 months.
