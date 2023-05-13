Alen Simonyan leads delegation leaving for Minsk

The delegation, led by the President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, will take part in the meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization held from May 17 to 19 in Minsk.
As the press service of the parliament of Armenia informed Armenia News - NEWS.am, the delegation leaving for the capital of Belarus will include Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan, member of the "Armenia" opposition faction Gegham Manukyan, Hovik Aghazaryan, an MP from the ruling Civil Contract party, as well as members of the National Assembly staff.