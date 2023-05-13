News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 13
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Show news feed
Alen Simonyan leads delegation leaving for Minsk
Alen Simonyan leads delegation leaving for Minsk
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The delegation, led by the President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, will take part in the meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization held from May 17 to 19 in Minsk.

As the press service of the parliament of Armenia informed Armenia News - NEWS.am, the delegation leaving for the capital of Belarus will include Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan, member of the "Armenia" opposition faction Gegham Manukyan, Hovik Aghazaryan, an MP from the ruling Civil Contract party, as well as  members of the National Assembly staff.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia MFA spox: We consider Armenia's public criticism of CSTO unproductive
“The wish of the leadership of Armenia to discuss issues of the effectiveness of the organization beyond its borders is causing bewilderment,” Zakharova said…
 Putin signed the law on amendments to CSTO charter on cooperation on biosecurity
The corresponding document was published on the official portal of legal information...
 CSTO head: Caucasus tension maintained due to long-standing disagreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan
“The world is returning to times of confrontation, with the prospect of further strengthening the conflict potential,” Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov stated…
 CSTO chief announces risks related to situation in Karabakh, on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
According to Tasmagambetov, the situation in the South Caucasus remains complicated and volatile…...
 Armenia government: Need to adjust CSTO responsibility zone arose due to uncertain positions
As per the report on the progress and results of the 2022 plan…
 Zakharova responds to Armenia parliament majority faction secretary: They probably mistranslated it to him
In connection with Artur Hovhannisyan’s statement that he does not understand why Russia is demanding an explanation from Armenia regarding the information about Armenia’s participation in the US-led military exercises in Europe…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos