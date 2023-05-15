EU ambassador to Armenia: Some international mechanism needed to ensure Karabakh people’s rights, safety

The issue of rights and security of Karabakh Armenians was raised at the meeting in Brussels, and it has been emphasized several times that the issue of discussions between Stepanakert and Baku is also a subject of discussion. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations.

European Council President Charles Michel's statement on Sunday noted that the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh should be guaranteed, this also implies additional steps in the future, there here is a perception that some international mechanism is needed, but it is necessary to work towards its formation and coordinate with all parties, and therefore, there is work to be done, Wiktorin said.

She stated that negotiations are the only way to ensure lasting peace.