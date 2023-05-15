News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 15
USD
387.23
EUR
421.19
RUB
4.88
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.23
EUR
421.19
RUB
4.88
Show news feed
EU ambassador to Armenia: Some international mechanism needed to ensure Karabakh people’s rights, safety
EU ambassador to Armenia: Some international mechanism needed to ensure Karabakh people’s rights, safety
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The issue of rights and security of Karabakh Armenians was raised at the meeting in Brussels, and it has been emphasized several times that the issue of discussions between Stepanakert and Baku is also a subject of discussion. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations.

European Council President Charles Michel's statement on Sunday noted that the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh should be guaranteed, this also implies additional steps in the future, there here is a perception that some international mechanism is needed, but it is necessary to work towards its formation and coordinate with all parties, and therefore, there is work to be done, Wiktorin said.

She stated that negotiations are the only way to ensure lasting peace.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bayramov, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks’ latest results
The Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs had a telephonic conversation…
 Karabakh presidential office: European Council President statement is disgraceful
Now we must get an answer from Armenia and the Armenian people…
 Participants of rally called by Samvel Babayan demand to appoint him as Karabakh minister of state
They issued a statement to the Artsakh President…
 Armenia and US ambassadors discuss Artsakh in Moscow
Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vagharshak…
 Armenia PM: We are ready to move forward with Russian version whenever it is put on negotiating table
“But to what extent does the Russian Federation pursue this option?" Pashinyan asked…
 VOA: Impossible to achieve lasting peace without settlement of Karabakh status issue, says James Warlick
The former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group considers reaching a final agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan unrealistic at this phase…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos