Mirzoyan met with the head of Cypriot Foreign Ministry
Mirzoyan met with the head of Cypriot Foreign Ministry
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Konstantinos Combos in Reykjavik on May 16. Armenian Foreign Ministry reports. 

Views were exchanged on advancing the bilateral political agenda, as well as on interaction in multilateral arenas.

Regional stability and security issues were discussed. Ararat Mirzoyan presented to his colleague the latest developments in the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the principled positions of the Armenian side on the main issues of the negotiations.

In the context of a comprehensive settlement, the importance of resolving the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh was stressed, among other issues.
