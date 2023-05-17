US ready to continue collaboration with Armenia internal affairs ministry

Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan on Tuesday received a delegation led by James Applegate, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Program Director for Europe and Asia at the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the US Department of State, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The minister of internal affairs of Armenia presented the reform process of his ministry to the guests, and thanked the US government for its contribution to the creation of the police patrol service in Armenia.

Applegate, for his part, positively assessed the ongoing reforms in the Armenian police, and expressed readiness to continue this collaboration. Also, the US acting deputy assistant secretary of state emphasized the training of Armenian police patrol officers and interaction with the civil society.

Several other matters on the police patrol service in Armenia were also discussed at the meeting.