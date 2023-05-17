Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to name the West LA intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Granville Avenue "Republic of Artsakh Square," LAist reported, according to Armenpress.
This intersection was chosen because it's where Azerbaijan's Los Angeles consulate is located, City Council President Paul Krekorian's office said.
“Azerbaijan's dictator has explicitly threatened genocide and called for the expulsion of all Armenians from territories he claims, once again threatening the annihilation of the Armenian people in their ancient homeland,” Krekorian said in an emailed statement to LAist. “We have taken this action to affirm the solidarity of the people of Los Angeles with the people of Artsakh.”
The Lachin corridor—the only road linking Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia and the rest of the world—has been blocked by Azerbaijan since December 12, 2022.
On February 22, 2023, the United Nations’ highest court—the International Court of Justice (ICJ)—ordered Azerbaijan to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin corridor in both directions. Azerbaijan, however, has so far ignored this order, and the aforesaid blockade has caused a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.