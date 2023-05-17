News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 17
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Statement to leave Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan unlawful until signed with interstate agreement, Armenia ex-judge says
Statement to leave Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan unlawful until signed with interstate agreement, Armenia ex-judge says
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan cannot sign by his sole decision any document on the recognition of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as part of Azerbaijan. Alvina Gyulumyan, a former judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia and the European Court of Human Rights, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Wednesday.

"Article 6 of the Constitution [of Armenia] says about the principle of legality that state officials are authorized to perform only those actions for which they are authorized by the Constitution and the law. We need to find out whether anyone is authorized to make such a decision by law. It can be an opinion, but it has no legal force until it is signed by any interstate agreement. Such agreements shall be ratified by the National Assembly [of Armenia]—after the Constitutional Court makes a decision on its constitutionality," Gyulumyan said.

According to her, statements cannot be the subject of investigation by those bodies.

If any international agreement contradicts Armenia's constitution, it can be ratified only when the relevant provision or the constitution is changed, Gyulumyan said.

"However, even in the case of a changed constitution, those preambles should be taken into account before taking such a step," she added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia MFA spox.: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will hold bilateral talks in Moscow Friday
The Russian side has confirmed the tripartite meeting, too…
 Pashinyan: Armenia recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with area of 86,600 square kilometers
The Armenian PM delivered an address at the Fourth Council of Europe summit…
 Armenia deputy FM on Karabakh-Azerbaijan international mechanisms: There are several options
The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has always been recognized, Mnatsakan Safaryan stated…
 Armenia official: Peace project is neither of Brussels nor of Moscow
“It was developed by both sides,” the deputy FM noted…
 Bayramov, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks’ latest results
The Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs had a telephonic conversation…
 Karabakh presidential office: European Council President statement is disgraceful
Now we must get an answer from Armenia and the Armenian people…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos