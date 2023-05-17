Statement to leave Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan unlawful until signed with interstate agreement, Armenia ex-judge says

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan cannot sign by his sole decision any document on the recognition of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as part of Azerbaijan. Alvina Gyulumyan, a former judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia and the European Court of Human Rights, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Wednesday.
"Article 6 of the Constitution [of Armenia] says about the principle of legality that state officials are authorized to perform only those actions for which they are authorized by the Constitution and the law. We need to find out whether anyone is authorized to make such a decision by law. It can be an opinion, but it has no legal force until it is signed by any interstate agreement. Such agreements shall be ratified by the National Assembly [of Armenia]—after the Constitutional Court makes a decision on its constitutionality," Gyulumyan said.
According to her, statements cannot be the subject of investigation by those bodies.
If any international agreement contradicts Armenia's constitution, it can be ratified only when the relevant provision or the constitution is changed, Gyulumyan said.
"However, even in the case of a changed constitution, those preambles should be taken into account before taking such a step," she added.