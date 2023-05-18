News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.31
EUR
418.37
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Karabakh ex-state minister: Artsakh people are 100 percent ready to defend their homeland to the end
Karabakh ex-state minister: Artsakh people are 100 percent ready to defend their homeland to the end
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The people of Artsakh are 100 percent ready to defend their homeland to the end; this is encouraging. Ruben Vardanyan, coordinator of the Artsakh Security and Development Front movement and former Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), said this at a press conference on Thursday.

"I feel accountable for the faith that people have in me; I feel it every day. It is not a matter of a savior or an office, but a matter of deciding the future of the homeland," he said.

Vardanyan believes that his leaving Artsakh will lead to major disappointment.

According to him, the task is to get the Armenian people out of lethargic sleep.

"We have to go through a difficult road, but we have to go through that road together. A serious lack of trust is observed in Artsakh. It is necessary to restore the will, the spirit, the belief in the dream. There was no specific plan in 1998 either, but there was an idea and enthusiasm that were uniting people. At the same time, despite the [ongoing Azerbaijani] blockade [of Artsakh], I see the will to fight among ordinary Artsakh residents," said the former state minister of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement declaration is publicized
In order to achieve the main goal of keeping Artsakh Armenian, ensuring its integrity and subjectivity, the Movement has set itself the goal of uniting all cross-sections of Armenians…
 Azerbaijan FM heads for Moscow to meet with Armenia counterpart
For the next round of talks on a peace agreement between the two countries...
 Karabakh ex-minister of state: Very important to say we are all ready to go until the end
Because there is no other way, Ruben Vardanyan told a press conference…
 Russia MFA spox.: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will hold bilateral talks in Moscow Friday
The Russian side has confirmed the tripartite meeting, too…
 Statement to leave Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan unlawful until signed with interstate agreement, Armenia ex-judge says
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan cannot sign any such document by his sole decision, Alvina Gyulumyan said…
 Pashinyan: Armenia recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with area of 86,600 square kilometers
The Armenian PM delivered an address at the Fourth Council of Europe summit…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos