Leo Docherty to announce in Yerevan launch of Strategic Dialogue with Armenia

UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty will make his first visit to Armenia to further strengthen bilateral relations, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the UK embassy in Armenia.

The UK Minister will engage in high-level talks with Armenian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

The Minister for Europe will reiterate UK support for Armenia’s democratic and economic reforms.

He will urge for a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During his first visit to Armenia this week (22-23 May), the UK’s Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, will urge for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh as negotiations continue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He will call on both sides to continue substantive negotiations to resolve all outstanding tensions – including the closure of Lachin Corridor—in a peaceful and sustainable way.

He will also say that immediate action needs to be taken to restore the flow of goods and people into Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ahead of the visit, Minister Docherty said:

“The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is affecting thousands of people, and while we are supporting humanitarian efforts, the only way this will end is through both sides continuing to engage fully in good faith negotiations.

“The UK is committed to supporting Armenia’s democratic and economic reform agenda. I am proud that the UK is funding programmes to protect freedoms and boost prosperity.”

While in Yerevan, Minister Docherty will reiterate the UK’s long-standing support for Armenia’s democratic and economic development. During meetings with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, he will also discuss security, defense and the strengthening of trade relations.

He will announce the launch of a Strategic Dialogue that will take place between the two countries later this year as well as underline a desire to sign a Comprehensive Enhanced Partnership, an agreement which will enhance our countries economic relationship.

In addition, Minister Docherty will meet Members of Parliament and the Minister of Economy. He will also visit representatives from across civil society and business, including companies with ties to the UK. The Minister will discuss opportunities to strengthen the UK-Armenia trading relationship and grow both of our economies.

Minister Docherty will visit a Research and Training Centre at the Armenian Parliament and a project developing the textiles industry. They are both part of the UK’s program to support Armenia. The UK funded programmes worth nearly £4 million supporting Armenia’s democratic and economic reform agenda in 2022.

As well as contributing to humanitarian efforts related to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, UK funding is also supporting Armenia’s efforts towards green transition; tackling disinformation by promoting media self-regulation and effective cooperation with the state authorities in regulating the sphere; promoting conflict resolution through facilitation of dialogue, enabling healthy debate and promoting the Women, Peace and Security Agenda.