Armenia FM: In Washington it was managed to reach agreement on 2 more articles in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Armenia is ready to open regional communications based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity. This was announced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at a press briefing held after his meeting with the visiting United Kingdom Under Secretary of State for Europe, Leo Docherty.

Answering the question about the results of the meeting in Moscow, the Armenian FM once again emphasized the willingness to establish a long-term and dignified peace in the South Caucasus, and stressed the constructive attitude of the Armenian side. At the same time, Mirzoyan made it clear that Armenia cannot unilaterally make the whole process constructive, and a constructive approach is needed from Azerbaijan as well.

The Armenian FM recorded that there was a round of intense meetings in Washington, Brussels, and Moscow. According to him, some progress was made in Washington, where it was possible to reach an agreement on two more articles in the draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

"On some more, I hope, and this is not just my assessment, there is a possibility to reach an agreement. But there are articles on which the positions of the parties are very different; they refer to the most complex issues," stated Mirzoyan.

The FM noted the importance of border delimitation for Armenia. "According to many people, the positions of the parties are closer in [regional] communication issues. Our position is unchanged. We are ready and interested in the opening of communications based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity," Mirzoyan emphasized, reminding that the opening of the communications was important not only from the point of view of the region, but also from the point of view of global logistics.