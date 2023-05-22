Armenia PM on Western sanctions against Russia: Will anyone be better if we end up under sanctions?

In all our recent meetings with Western partners, this issue is discussed, they raise this issue before us. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Monday, addressing the question of whether Armenia has received a request from Western partners, particularly the Chancellor of Germany, to tighten control in Armenia over companies that help Russia circumvent the Western sanctions on it.

"But even before that, this issue was on the agenda of Armenian-Russian discussions. We give the same reaction when dealing with both. We say that Armenia is a member of EAEU, Armenia has strategic partnership relations, has deep economic and strategic relations with Russia. But due to other circumstances as well, Armenia cannot allow itself to come under Western sanctions. Therefore, we will act in our relations with Russia to the extent that will allow us not to come under Western sanctions. Because if we came under those sanctions, first of all, Armenia does not have enough resources to withstand it," the Armenian PM said.

"Secondly, it will not be better for any of our allies. Thirdly, we will thereby spoil our relations with our Western partners. Now, everything that fits within the framework of what I said, yes, instructions have been given and are being given. Instructions to establish strict control over these instructions are also given," Pashinyan added.

"But, also, on the other hand, we work with our colleagues from the private sector because it is possible to violate the sanction by carelessness. There are cases when people unknowingly face a problem, they also put the country in front of a problem or create such a potential. We are now working in all directions not to violate the sanctions; on the other hand, to be partners with both Russia and with partners who have applied sanctions," said Pashinyan.

He noted that Armenia’s relations with Iran are not less important, but since 2009, these sanctions have also been in effect against Iran, and Armenia adheres to them.

"So what should we [i.e., Armenia] do? If we come under sanctions, will it be better for anyone? Will it be better for our friend? We are in contact also with our western partners, with local companies, with state administration bodies, so that we can position ourselves as correctly as possible," Pashinyan said.

And to the question as to whether there were any Armenian companies that are already under Western sanctions or are on the threshold, the Armenian premier answered: "I know that there are companies that have appeared on the radar, so to speak; their activities will be investigated and conclusions will be drawn."