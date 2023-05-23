News
Unprecedented amount of fentanyl drug imported to Armenia is found in package of sweets
Unprecedented amount of fentanyl drug imported to Armenia is found in package of sweets

Region:Armenia

Theme: Incidents
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


The unprecedented amount of fentanyl drug imported to Armenia was found in a package of sweets, which was sent in the name of an Armenian citizen, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia.

SRC chairman Rustam Badasyan had informed earlier about this smuggling of an unprecedented amount of fentanyl.

Eighty pills of fentanyl were found in a package of sweets imported into Armenia in the name of an Armenian citizen.

Upon receiving this package, the aforesaid Armenian national was detained and taken to his residence so that his apartment could be searched.

Two firearms with loaded bullets were found in the apartment.

There were also many used syringes with traces of drugs, as well as many containers with drugs.

In another case, a package containing narcotics was imported into Armenia in the name of a US citizen living in Yerevan. A total of 10.8 grams of heroin were found hidden in this package.

This US national was detained while receiving the package.

It was found out that these two persons are connected.
