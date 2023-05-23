News
Armenia ruling force legislator: Impossible to sign document secretly from public
Armenia ruling force legislator: Impossible to sign document secretly from public
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


It is impossible to have such a process that would assume signing a document about the future of our society secretly from that society. Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, told this to reporters Tuesday.

He explained that the Armenian authorities aim to ensure the sovereignty and security of the internationally recognized 29,800-square-kilometer territory of Armenia, and to ensure the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh on their land.

"On the way to achieving this goal, we are not interested in how many political forces will disappear from the face of the earth," said Hovhannisyan.

He added that the incumbent Armenian authorities envisage ensuring the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh in their land through the creation of international mechanisms.

"We have made a statement that speaks of our readiness. Azerbaijan also made a statement in Brussels. But all this should be put on paper, after which it is necessary to assess the possible risks," he noted.

"There is an issue of [Armenia-Azerbaijan] border delimitation and demarcation, the issue of enclaves should be discussed separately, and it is also about the [Azerbaijani-]occupied territories of Armenia. When this is specified on paper, then the [Armenian] public will see everything. We are doing everything in order to sign a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan] as soon as possible," stressed the lawmaker from the Armenian ruling force

The peace talks are underway now, and while this process is in progress, the opinion expressed on the points of the aforesaid treaty, as per Hovhannisyan, will not enable flexibility in future talks.

"When we align our positions, when the sovereignty and security of Armenia's internationally recognized territory of 29,800 square kilometers is ensured, and the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are ensured, then we will hold discussions with the public, we will determine what legal process the signing of this document implies," explained Hovhannisyan.

The ruling force MP repeated Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan's position that no authorities in Armenia have said anything different from what the current authorities have said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
