Russia deputy FM: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty should be based on long-term, stable decision

The peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan should be based on a long-term, stable decision, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told RIA Novosti.

Answering the question about the preparation of this peace treaty between the parties, Galuzin noted that "given the extreme sensitivity of these issues, we cannot comment on the course of the negotiation process, so as not to hinder its advancement."

"Baku and Yerevan themselves should decide what corresponds to their own interests and how they intend to ensure a stable and reliable peace for their peoples. Moreover, it is understandable, the peace treaty should be based on long-term, stable decisions," added the deputy foreign minister of Russia.

He recalled that "Russia comprehensively supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia."

"The tripartite statement adopted by the leaders in Sochi on October 31, 2022 emphasizes the importance of actively preparing for the signing of a peace treaty in order to achieve stable and long-term peace in the region," added the Russian deputy FM.

Galuzin is convinced that "this joint work should be considered in the context of the implementation of the complex of tripartite agreements agreed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in November 2020."

"They are on the basis of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process and form the ‘roadmap’ of reconciliation between Baku and Yerevan. It includes steps to unblock transportation and economic connections, delimit the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and develop civil society contacts [between the two countries]," added the deputy foreign minister of Russia.

Returning to the topic of the peace treaty, Mikhail Galuzin noted that the Russian side helps "the parties to find points of contact, wording and compromises acceptable to them."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday will have two bilateral meetings—in Moscow—with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, and then a trilateral meeting is expected.