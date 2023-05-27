News
Armenia MFA: Illegal abduction of 2 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan is attempt to deviate from its own obligations
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The illegal abduction of 2 Armenian servicemen is another attempt by Azerbaijan to deviate from its obligations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia said in a message on Twitter.

“Illegal abduction of 2 [Armenian] servicemen by [Azerbaijan] is attempt to deviate from its own obligations. We call on AZ authorities to release them [and] fulfill commitment to release all ARM POWs in line with [Trilateral] Statement of Nov 9, 2020 [and] calls of [international] partners [and] institutions” the message says.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
