Armenia PM: Moscow talks on humanitarian situation in Karabakh, illegal closure of Lachin corridor not satisfactory
Armenia PM: Moscow talks on humanitarian situation in Karabakh, illegal closure of Lachin corridor not satisfactory
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Last week, another round of Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia trilateral talks took place in Moscow, where one of the topics of discussion was the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the illegal closure of the Lachin corridor. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday.

"We have discussed this topic with our Russian colleagues also, and I cannot say that the results of that discussion are satisfactory; this is a very unfortunate situation. I also had a public opportunity to say that the closure of the Lachin corridor [by Azerbaijan] took place right before the eyes and in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, which is quite worrying," the Armenian PM emphasized.

He said that they will continue discussions, including with Russian colleagues, toward settling the situation.

"One of the topics of the Moscow discussions was the opening of regional communications. We [i.e., Armenia] have said that we are ready for the opening of regional communications. We imagine that it’s about the communication defined by point 9 of the tripartite statement of November 9[, 2020]. We are ready for the very fast introduction of communications under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries; we have done this highlighting. We are now trying to work on the opening of railway infrastructure. Here, too, within the framework of the principle I noted, we show quite a lot of flexibility. We have a flexible and constructive position here, and we are ready to really go for the opening of those communications. If this happens, it will be an additional incentive for Armenia's economic development," the premier added.

He added that the solution of this issue does not depend only on the Armenian side. If it were so, as per Pashinyan, the issue would have been resolved a long time ago.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
