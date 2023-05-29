News
Armenia PM on peace treaty with Azerbaijan: As of now there is no agreed draft that could be signed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


In the near future, a five-way meeting is expected to be held in Moldovan capital Chisinau at the Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel-Macron-Scholz level.

"There was a discussion there about whether it is possible to sign a peace treaty on June 1. I should say that we have not yet received Azerbaijan's comments on its proposals regarding the peace treaty forwarded to Azerbaijan before the talks in Washington," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday.

"We still haven't received Azerbaijan's comments on our proposals forwarded to them before Washington. If I remember correctly, it is already the fourth edition of the peace treaty. We have forwarded the fourth edit; as of now, we still have not received their comments. Therefore, as of now, I can say that there is no agreed draft [peace treaty] that could be signed," the Armenian PM emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
