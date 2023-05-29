News
Armenia, Russia PMs to meet in Moscow in June
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be received by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on June 7-9. Sergey Paltov, deputy director of the fourth department of the CIS countries of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during a roundtable discussion entitled "Mutual perception of the images of Armenia and Russia," writes alphanews.am.

"I was present at the meeting of our president with Pashinyan. They had a tete-a-tete meeting. It seems to me that they talked for more than two hours. On May 19, our [foreign] minister met with [Armenian FM] Ararat Mirzoyan, there were full talks, preparations for May 25; we made certain preparations. Not everything has been achieved. But you know our president announced that within a week the tripartite working group will meet and finalize the regional de-blockade document. Everything is really close there; there are technical problems," Paltov added.

"The document is ready, I have seen it many times. Minor changes are already being made [in it], but for now the parties cannot take the final step. I hope that in a week all this will turn into a practical dimension," Paltov noted.

"Maybe our leaders should meet again. But in any case, Mishustin will receive Nikol Pashinyan on June 7-9. Here, by the way, maybe something will happen," said Paltov, adding that this was his personal opinion, and there was no discussion about it yet.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
