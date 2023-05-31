Team Group of Companies has acquired 30% of Georgian SkyTel

31/05/2023, Yerevan, Tbilisi․ Team Group of Companies has acquired 30% of SkyTel, one of the three leading telecommunications operators in Georgia.

SkyTel's fixed and wireless Internet is available in more than 2200 settlements in Georgia, covering about 93% of the population. The company uses several international channels to provide Internet and digital television services to subscribers.

One of the goals of the deal is the diversification of the infrastructure entering Armenia due to new business connections, the increase of the level of reliability and security of the Internet. By acquiring shares of SkyTel, the Team Group of Companies creates prerequisites for the group member Team Telecom Armenia to strengthen its position in the region.

"The new partnership opens up a good premise and perspective for future cooperation with other international companies and increasing the existing potential. This deal is one of our strategic steps to provide Armenia with even more reliable and uninterrupted Internet," said Hayk Yesayan, co-founder of the Team Group of Companies.

"With a new co-owner, SkyTel has acquired an experienced and strong partner. Due to Team's knowledge and experience, as well as participation in the company, we will actively develop the fiber optic internet service as Team Telecom Armenia does in Yerevan and the regions of Armenia. In particular, we plan to expand the fiber optic network coverage in another 220-400 settlements in Georgia within a year," said Archil Khojashvili, director of SkyTel.

SkyTel was founded in December 2010. According to the Georgian National Communications Commission (GMCC), it is one of the three largest telecommunications companies in Georgia. The length of SkyTel fiber optic cables exceeds 6,000 km, and the number of base stations for wireless internet is 1,200. The company provides Internet and IPTV digital television services to about 70,000 subscribers.

The Team group among other companies includes companies offering innovative, engineering and technological solutions: Team Telecom Armenia, Team Systems, Team Solutions, TeamPay, as well as the Buy.am online mall.