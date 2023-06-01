Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev trilateral meeting starts in Moldova

The tripartite meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has kicked off on the margins of the second Summit of the European Political Community, in Moldovan capital Chisinau.
A five-way meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also scheduled today within the framework of the aforementioned summit.