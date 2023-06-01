Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet in Washington. Pashinyan

What was discussed at the five-party meeting in Chisinau: Michel shared details

One of 4 young wrestlers seriously injured in a tragic car accident in Kotayk Marz has died

On July 21, Pashinyan, president of EU Council, and president of Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet in Brussels

Five-sided meeting with participation of Pashinyan and Aliyev ended in Moldova

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

FM announces Iran's imminent membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel-Macron-Scholz five-way meeting kicks off in Moldova

Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev trilateral meeting starts in Moldova

Zelenskyy says he is losing hope for Ukraine membership in NATO, EU

14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene in Russia’s Sochi on June 7-8

EDB forecast: Armenia GDP will grow by 7.5%, inflation will increase by 2.5%

Armenia PM attends European Political Community summit in Moldova

Karabakh army: Artsakh did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi region’s occupied territories

Armenia ex-FM: If PM Pashinyan wants to sign document, he should do so with reservation on Karabakh future status

Karabakh ombudsman: We call on UNICEF to take action in face of existential threats looming over Artsakh children

President holds extended consultation at Karabakh government, discusses existing challenges

Armenian legislature head: We won’t leave their territory where our troops are now if Azerbaijanis don’t leave

Georgia PM: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks are in region’s interests

Armenia army did not open fire at Azerbaijan positions

Armenia’s Pashinyan, France’s Macron talk ahead of 5-way meeting in Moldova

Armenia parliament speaker: Karabakh issue will not be resolved if Baku-Stepanakert dialogue does not happen

Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I highly appreciate the constructive dialogue established between us

Lukashenko to Pashinyan: Your rich management experience will enable to overcome challenges facing Armenia

4 Yerevan investigators detained on suspicion of drug trafficking

Macron does not respond to question on Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

Some progress has been made regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan talks, Charles Michel says

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel-Macron-Scholz meeting in Moldova to kick off at 4:30pm Armenia time

Foreign security agencies can now carry weapons while accompanying persons who come to Armenia on official visit

Leaders of Armenian churches in US call on Biden to oppose any attempt to include Karabakh in Azerbaijan

US to participate in Armenia new nuclear plant safety assessment

shamshyan.com: Murder investigation launched into 3-month-old girl’s death in Yerevan

On the occasion of June 1st Karen Vardanyan provided 115 million drams to the parentless children of Yerevan

Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia deputy PMs’ meeting to discuss corridor issue?

Armenia ombudswoman, PACE MP discuss situation caused by Azerbaijan blockade of Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)

Karabakh presidential adviser: We expected targeted assessment from US to Azerbaijan president’s statement

Argentine Senate’s Argentina-Armenia Friendship Group head visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Russian peacekeepers inform about ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan in Karabakh

US State Department Spokesperson's statement causes deep disappointment and bewilderment. MFA of Artsakh

Team Group of Companies has acquired 30% of Georgian SkyTel

Deputy PMs discuss opportunities for deepening Armenia-Hungary relations

Commissioners to be appointed in near future in major Armenian diaspora centers

Armenia deputy FM underscores sending international fact-finding mission to Lachin corridor

MFA: No matter of joining Union State of Russia and Belarus on Armenia agenda

Armenia PM arrives in Moldova with wife

Court hearing date announced in case into ‘kidnapping’ of Armenia PM's son

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

Armenian parliament speaker receives delegation led by Argentina-Armenia Friendship Group chairman

Alexey Overchuk: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia working group’s new meeting will be held ‘in the very near future’

Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev talk slated for Thursday

ANCA: Biden administration facilitating talks to ‘integrate’ Karabakh into Azerbaijan

Karabakh President holds meetings with public

Armenia premier travels to Moldova on working visit.

Armenia PM, PACE committee deputy chair discuss situation due to Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan

Hate speech in Armenia needs to be addressed, Andrea Wiktorin says

Armenia MFA: US should adequately respond to Azerbaijan president statements, to prevent ethnic cleansing attempts

Media must be protected, not enough to say that internet is uninhibited, EU envoy to Armenia says

Armenia premier to Hungary deputy PM: I hope we will be able to fill in gap in shortest possible time

EU ambassador wants Armenia to ratify Istanbul Convention

ECtHR gives Azerbaijan until June 6 to provide information about 2 detained Armenia soldiers

Pashinyan: Armenia's foreign policy field of maneuver is narrowing

Armenia PM: 2020 war was continuation of 2016 war

Armenian premier: ‘Hammer and sickle’ parliamentary election campaign in 2021 was dire political situation’s expression

Kvien: US stands with Armenia on its path to prosperous, safer future

Pashinyan: Lack of democracy in Armenia served as tool that we all will not know whole truth about Karabakh issue

Armenia PM: Can democracy ensure security as well?

US State Department welcomes Azerbaijan president’s recent remarks on consideration of amnesty

PM: All possible threats to Armenia's democracy are external

Miller: US hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ talks in Chisinau will become effective step in resolving issues

China starts drilling superdeep borehole in deep-Earth exploration

Newspaper: Azerbaijanis make women sit at Karabakh checkpoint

Indonesia to soon launch ‘golden visa’ for foreigners

RFE/RL: Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Security Council chief says

Russia MoD records ceasefire violation in Karabakh

Armenia PM receives delegation led by Slovenia parliament speaker

Karabakh ombudsman: Upsetting that Charles Michel refers to Artsakh people as ‘Armenians living in former NKAO’

Azerbaijan fires from mortars at Karabakh army positions

Armenia Security Council chief in Bratislava, attends panel discussion with Azerbaijan presidential assistant

EU preparing ‘big meeting’ between Armenia, Azerbaijan, France, Germany, European Council leaders

Armenia PM chief of staff is appointed Academic City Foundation board of trustees’ chairman

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Slovenia parliament speaker says they express their support to EU civilian mission in Armenia

Sanosyan: Working group will engage in development of Gyumri international airport on Monday

Ex-MP, former official declared wanted in case into importing 1 ton of cocaine to Armenia

Russia ambassador to Ankara: There is no ‘sacred date’ for Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization

Armenia air carriers to undergo audit in summer for chance to resume their flights to EU countries

Peter Stano: EU welcomes intensification of Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process

Charles Michel: Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in former NKAO is now crucial

Economy minister: Armenia will get privileges with Iran-EAEU free-trade zone agreement implementation

Slovenia legislature speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

How long will it take to restore Armenia railway infrastructure?

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fires 7 mine shells on line of contact

Economy minister: 10 years ago one tourist spent about $800 in Armenia but now spends $1,200 on average

Armenia deputy PM on talks with Azerbaijan: There will be no discussion about corridor assuming any special regime

Economy minister: 12.6% growth in Armenia GDP is 4th in world

Economy minister: Foreign direct investments amounted to about $1bn for first time in Armenia history

New bridge to be built near Armenia village leading to Turkey border (VIDEO)

shamshyan.com: Teen boy killed after shooting at Yerevan sports complex parking lot

Karabakh MoD: Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions in Askeran, Shushi, Karvachar regions