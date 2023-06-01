What was discussed at the five-party meeting in Chisinau: Michel shared details

We discussed connectivity, security and rights, border delimitation, and the peace treaty. President of the European Council Charles Michel announced after the five-party meeting in Chisinau, speaking about the results of the meeting.
"We just had a very good meeting together with President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Macron, and Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. We had the occasion to address all the topics that we discussed in Brussels in May. We had the occasion to discuss connectivity, security and rights, border delimitation, and the peace treaty.
This meeting was a good preparation for the next meeting that will take place in Brussels on 21 July. It means that we are working hard, and we intend to support all the positive efforts in the direction of normalization of the relations. I also announced that I intend to invite again President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, Chancellor Scholz, and President Macron in the margins of the next meeting of the European Political Community that will take place in Spain. It means that we will do everything on the EU side in order to help, to provide assistance, to make more progress in the direction of normalization of the relations”, Charles Michel said.