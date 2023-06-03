India investigates causes of major train disaster

The cause of the train crash in Odisha will be determined through a detailed investigation. According to RIA Novosti, this was stated by the Minister of Railways of India Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry,” Vaishnaw said upon arriving at the scene.

Earlier, Inspector General of the National Disaster Response Force Narendra Singh Bundela said that the rescue operation at the site of a train derailment in the Indian state of Odisha could be completed by Saturday evening.

According to officials, at least 238 people were killed and 650 were injured in a three-train accident in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, when several carriages of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed around 7 pm local time in Balasore district, hit a stationary freight train and several of its cars ended up on the opposite track.