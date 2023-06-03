Death toll in India's train crash reaches 288

The death toll from a railway accident in the Indian state of Odisha has risen to 288, PTI reports, citing local authorities.
The collision of trains occurred on Friday at about 7:20 pm local time near the city of Balasore in India.
According to officials, several carriages of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed, hit a stationary freight train and several of its cars ended up on the opposite track.
The train collision in Odisha can be considered one of the deadliest on the railways of India. The largest number of victims in a train crash was in the Indian state of Bihar, which occurred in 1981, when a train fell into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident claimed the lives of over 750 people.