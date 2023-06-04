News
Governor Aksyonov: Crimea attacked by 9 UAVs
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Over the past night, air defense forces shot down 5 enemy UAVs, 4 more were jammed and forced down by electronic warfare. As a result of the fall of one of the UAVs, windows were broken in three private houses and two cars in the city of Dzhankoi, Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov wrote in his Telegram channel.
“An unexploded UAV was found at the premises of a private house. Prior to demining it, 50 people were evacuated to a temporary accommodation center,” wrote the governor.
According to Aksyonov, no casualties were reported after the attack.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
