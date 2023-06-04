News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
June 04
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
June 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Russia is the only country in Europe where food prices fell
Russia is the only country in Europe where food prices fell
Region:Russia
Theme: Economics

In April of this year, Russia recorded food deflation, as the prices generally decreased by 0.2%. At the same time, as it turns out, in all other European countries, food prices only grew, according to RIA Novosti calculations.

In Switzerland, food prices increased by 5.4% in mid-spring compared to the same period in 2022. In Belarus, Cyprus and Albania, the price increase amounted to 6.1%, 6.7% and 9.6%, respectively.

Meanwhile, in March 2023, inflation was recorded in Hungary at 45%, and in April it went down to 39%. Price growth rates above 20% are also observed in the Baltic countries, Slovakia, Serbia, Ukraine, Moskovsky Komsomolets reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos