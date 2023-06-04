In April of this year, Russia recorded food deflation, as the prices generally decreased by 0.2%. At the same time, as it turns out, in all other European countries, food prices only grew, according to RIA Novosti calculations.
In Switzerland, food prices increased by 5.4% in mid-spring compared to the same period in 2022. In Belarus, Cyprus and Albania, the price increase amounted to 6.1%, 6.7% and 9.6%, respectively.
Meanwhile, in March 2023, inflation was recorded in Hungary at 45%, and in April it went down to 39%. Price growth rates above 20% are also observed in the Baltic countries, Slovakia, Serbia, Ukraine, Moskovsky Komsomolets reports.