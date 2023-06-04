Security Council secretary: ‘Unblocking’ means border guard service will be performed only by Armenia services

“Unblocking” in the context of Armenia means that the border guard service will be carried out only by Armenian services. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, said this on the air of a Public Television program.

When asked if there was an agreement with Azerbaijan on this matter, the head of the Security Council of Armenia said that the latter’s position on this matter is very clear, and the two parties have simply taken note of it and hope that other partners will follow this principle as well.

According to Grigoryan, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) crisis, i.e. the current complete closure of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, causes great concerns on the Armenian side.

"We see that the statements of November 9[, 2020] about the Lachin corridor are not being followed in any way, and that is also the reason why we [i.e. Armenia] want to invite an international presence to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh, that the risk of [Armenian] ethnic cleansing at this moment will be neutralized; we believe that the international presence can neutralize this risk," said the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.